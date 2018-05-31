Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Real Madrid are looking for a new manager.

Zinedine Zidane has just announced his decision to step down after three years in charge.





The news comes just five days after theSpanish Giants lifted the Champions League trophy for the third season running, but they have had a difficult domestic campaign.

They finished third in La Liga, 17 points behind great rivals Barcelona.

RUGBY

Joey Carbury could be on his way to Munster.

Reports claim the Leinster out half will switch Provinces on a two year deal.

The move is designed to give Carbury more game time in the number 10 shirt.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is said to be in favour of the transfer, and is expected to address the situation when he appears before the media later today.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo’s Lee Keegan has hit out suggestion that the Westerners haven’t got the legs for another long season.

A dislocated shoulder forced the former Footballer of the Year out of his side’s Connacht Championship defeat to Galway, but he is hoping to be back for the upcoming qualifier against Limerick.

Mayo have reached the All Ireland final through the back door in the last two years.

Keegan sees no reason why they can’t go all the way this summer.

GOLF

Paul Dunne had an early start at the Italian Open in Lombardy, where bumper Ryder Cup points are on offer this week.

He’s in the club house on 2-under par after an opening round of 69.

English duo Robert Rock and Laurie Canter are the early leaders on 8-under par.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell tee off at the Gardagolf course in the next 20 minutes.



Shane Lowry has his sights set on U-S Open qualification as he prepares to tee off at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

The Offaly man needs to force his way into the World’s Top 60, to avoid Monday’s international qualifier in England.

Eight of the World’s Top 10 players are in the field, along with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

McIlroy finished runner-up at the BMW PGA Championship last week, and says he is back on the P-G-A Tour with a win on his mind.

TENNIS

Garbine Muguruza is safely through to the third round of the French Open in Paris

The 2016 champion has beaten French woman Fiona Ferro in straight sets.

Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Rafa Nadal are all due back on the courts at Roland Garros today.

Men’s singles third seed Marin Cilic leads Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, by 2 sets to 1.

RACING

There is racing this evening at Fairyhouse, with the first of a seven race card underway at 5.50.

In the UK they go at Hamilton, Lingfield, Wolverhampton, Chelmsford and Ffos Las.