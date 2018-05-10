Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave the club at the end of the season following their all-but-certain relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

According to reports, Carvalhal will depart after their final game against Stoke on Sunday.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss managed to lift Swansea off the bottom of the table and out of the drop zone, but recent results have seen them dragged back in.

Antonio Conte’s reluctant to comment on whether he thinks he’s managed his last home game as Chelsea boss.

Their Champions League qualification hopes faded significantly in a 1-all draw with Huddersfield – who are safe from Premier League relegation.

Chelsea need to beat Newcastle on the final day and hope Liverpool lose to Brighton.

There’s speculation Conte will leave at the end of the season

AUDIO – CONTE http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CONTE-1.mp3



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists there’s no desire from any party to sell Paul Pogba this summer.

There’ve been reports this week that Pogba’s agent has been in touch with Premier League champions Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.

United head to West Ham tonight knowing a draw or win will see them finish second.

Mourinho expects Pogba to remain at Old Trafford.

AUDIO – JOSETHURS http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JOSETHURS.mp3



The Football League play-offs get under way tonight in the third tier.

Charlton host Shrewsbury for the opening leg of the first League One semi-final.



Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care.

Manchester United’s legendary former manager will continue his recovery from emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage as an inpatient.

His family say they’re “overwhelmed” by the messages of support.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s fantastic news

AUDIO – PEPFERGIE http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepfergie.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

Dublin will play their first Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game under Pat Gilroy this Sunday.

They’ll host Division One League champions Kilkenny at Parnell in the opening game for both counties in the new-look round-robin competition.



Before their hurlers face Kerry in Tralee on Sunday, the Laois Footballers will open their Leinster Senior Football Championship campaign away to Wexford on Saturday.

Laois have welcomed back Gary Walsh from an in-house suspension and he’ll join Damien O’Connor and David Conway in the forward-line.

Manager John Sugrue makes four changes from their Division Four Final win over Carlow.

Laois haven’t been to the Leinster final for 11-years and Sugrue says they need to improve on their recent showings in the competition.

AUDIO – SUGRUE http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SUGRUE.mp3



Cavan forward Martin Reilly is hoping they can carry their league form in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The Breffni men will play in Division One next term while their opponents Donegal are heading the other direction, having been relegated to the second-flight.

Reilly knows it’s a stiff test to win in Ballybofey this Sunday

AUDIO – CAVAN http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CAVAN.mp3



Cycling

Tour de France champion Chris Froome remains 55 seconds behind Australian leader Rohan Dennis going into stage six of cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

Ireland’s Nicholas Roche starts today in 32nd position, Sam Bennett is 95th and Ryan Mullen 131st.

Today’s 102-mile stage began in Caltanissetta (pron: cal-tan-iss-etta) and ends with a summit finish in Etna.



RUGBY

630 temporary seats have been added to the R-D-S ahead of the upcoming Guinness PRO-14 semi-final between Munster and Leinster on Saturday week.

The extra seats on the north and south stands will increase the capacity to just under 19-thousand.

GOLF

The Players Championship gets underway to day at Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods is a twice-winner of this tournament, and plays alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler for the opening rounds.

Mickelson’s excited to play alongside his old rival for the first time in four years

AUDIO – MICKELSON http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MICKELSON.mp3

Shane Lowry is out this evening in a group with Russell Henley and Pat Perez.

Rory McIlroy will tee off shortly alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Tipperary this evening where the first is off at 5.30.

In the UK they go at Chester, Huntingdon, Worcester, Chelmsford and Wincanton.