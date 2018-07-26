Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

ATHLETICS

Rob Heffernan has announced his retirement from international athletics.

The Cork race-walking athlete won bronze medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2010 European Championships.





But his biggest achievement was winning gold at the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow

CYCLING

Geraint Thomas remains in the leader’s yellow jersey heading into today’s 18th stage of the Tour de France.

The peloton will travel a largely flat 171 kilometres to Pau.

Dan Martin lies 9th on general classification having finished second in yesterday’s stage.



SOCCER

The P-F-A-I says it is ludicrous to suggest that players should pay to insure their own wages.

It follows a plan for a 300-thousand-euro fund to assist League of Ireland clubs who get into financial difficulties.

The Union have criticised the F-A-I for proposing they pay half of the scheme.

P-F-A-I general secretary Stephen McGuinness says they were never consulted.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is among those who tees off at the R-B-C Canadian Open in Ontario today.

After missing the cut at The Open last week, Lowry parted company with his long-time caddy Dermot Byrne.

His brother Alan will be on the bag in Oakville this week.

Graeme McDowell and World Number One Dustin Johnson are also in the field.

Seamus Power is among the early starters.

RACING

The Galway Races are only a few days away and the Champion Trainer, Willie Mullins, is hoping to have a strong team representing him in next Wednesday’s Tote.com Galway Plate.

He won it with the mare Blazing Tempo back in 2011.

Willie Mullins says he will run as many as he can in a bid to win this prestigious race for the second time.

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening with the first going to post at half-past-5.

There’s also action at Limerick where a seven-race card begins at 5.40.

In the UK, they go at Sandown, Yarmouth, Worcester, Doncaster and Newbury.