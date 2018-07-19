Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has had a solid start to the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The Ulsterman has pared his first hole.





Kevin Kisner sits on top of the leader board on 5 under par.

The American carded three successive birdies on the back nine on his way to an impressive opening round of 66.

He lies one shot ahead of the South African pair of Erik Van Rooyen and Zander Lombard.

Paul Dunne has completed his first round on level par.

Shane Lowry is three over, Darren Clarke is eight over.

South African Erik Van Rooyen has marked his major debut with an impressive opening round of 67.

He let a four shot lead slip on the final day of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin two weeks.

The 28 year-old says he learnt from the experience.

CYCLING

Dan Martin lies tenth on the General Classification heading into today’s 12th stage of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas is the new man in the leader’s yellow jersey.

Today’s 175-kilometre route finishes with a climb up the fabled Alpe d’Huez (PR: Doo-ezz).



SOCCER

Three League of Ireland clubs are in Europa League action today.

Dundalk hold a 1-nil lead heading into the second leg of their first-round qualifier against Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Shamrock Rovers trail A-I-K Stockholm 1-nil heading into their match in Sweden.

Derry City must overcome a 2-nil deficit at Dinamo Minsk.



RACING

It’s Ladies Day on the final afternoon of the Killarney Festival and with a look ahead to the action for us here’s Dave Keena

Journalist with the Irish Field, Ronan Groome some betting advice for punters.

We’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry in association with Lord Kenmare’s Killarney.

There’s also a seven-race card this evening at Leopardstown where the first race is off at 5.30pm.

In the UK there’s racing in:

Hamilton at 2 – Good to firm

Chepstow at 2.10 – Good to firm

Leicester at 2.20 – Good to firm, firm in places

Doncaster at 5.45 – Good to firm

Epsom at 5.55 – Good to firm, firm in places