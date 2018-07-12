Thursday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Round
Dr. Crokes 5-24 Abbeydorney 1-05
Kilmoyley 1-15 Crotta O’Neill’s 1-12

Lee Strand U-16 County Football League

Division 1
Laune Rangers 2.14 Rathmore 3.14
Na Gaeil 4.17 Legion 2.08


Division 2
Firies 3.09 Keel Listry 2.06
Kenmare 2.12 An Ghaeltacht 6-09

Division 3A
Kilcummin 2.08 Knock/Brosna/Duagh 0.18

Division 3B
Ballyduff v John Mitchels conceded by away team
Ardfert 4.20 Gneeveguilla 2.09
Kilgarvan Tousist 3.06 Kerins O’Rahillys 4.10

Division 5
Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 3.18 Listowel Emmets 3.08

Division 6
Asdee Ballylongford Ballydonoghue7.20 Dromid Waterville 3.06

Division 7A
Moyvane Tarbert 2.14 Annascaul Lispole 3.14
Skellig Rangers Valentia 3.10 Finuge 6.09

Division 7B
St. Pats Blennerville 3.04 Austin Stacks B 2.02

Thursday Fixtures

Tatler Jack Killarney sponsored East Region Minor League – all games at 7.30pm
Division 1

Killarney Legion v Kilgarvan/Tousist
Scartaglin/Cordal v Dr Crokes

Division 2
Beaufort v Firies – Postponed
Gneeveguilla v Fossa

Division 3
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane v Spa @ Templenoe
Currow v Glenflesk

U14 East Region Football Leagues sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Cordal-Scartaglin v Listry-Keel at 8pm

Glenflesk v Killarney Legion at 7.30pm

