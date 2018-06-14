Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League Division 2
St Brendan’s 5-16 Kilmoyley 0-06
Dr. Crokes 3-17 Austin Stacks 1-14
South Kerry Junior Hurling League
Duagh 2-10 St Pats East Kerry 2-7
Lee Strand U-14 County Football District Championship
Cup Play-off’s
Tralee District 1-16 Castleisland District 2-06
Feale Rangers 2-10 Eoghan Ruadh 1-11
Plate Semi Finals
West Kerry 2-15 South Kerry 2-11
St. Brendan’s 6-17 Kenmare District 5-11
The Rose Hotel U/14 Semi Finals
Division 1
ISG 4-02 Austin Stacks 5-03
Division 2
Ballymac 2-04 Beaufort 2-04
Division 3
Fossa 3-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-01
Fixtures
Kellihers Mills Under 13 Tralee Town Board League
Round 2 – all at 7pm
Austin Stacks v Ballymac
Ardfert v Na Gaeil
John Mitchells v Kerins O’Rahillys
Churchill – Bye
The Rose Hotel U/12 County League
Division 5 Cup Final
Firies v Castlegregory @ 7pm in Ballyrickard
The Rose Hotel U/12 County League
Division 1
Ballymac v ISG at 7pm
S Gaels v Cromane at 6.30pm
Division 6
Beaufort v ISG at 7pm