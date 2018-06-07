Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union Co. Senior Hurling League Division 2.
St. Brendan’s 2-19 Lady’s Walk 1-21 – a 1-point win for St. Brendan’s
Dr. Crokes got a walkover from Abbeydorney
Lixnaw 6-07 Kilmoyley 1-12
Lee Strand U-14 County Football District Championship
Cup
East Kerry 3-13 Eoghan Ruadh 2-10
Mid Kerry 6-19 Feale Rangers 3-10
Tralee District 5-11 Castleisland District 5-05
Plate
St Brendan’s Board 5-14 West Kerry 2-11
South Kerry 3-18 Kenmare District 2-06
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U/14 County League
Division 1
ISG 4-05 Austin Stacks 1-12
Division 6 Semi Final
Dingle 4-02 Churchill 1-08