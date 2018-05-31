Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-14 County District Football Championship
Cup
Castleisland District 5.10 Eoghan Ruadh 5.11
Feale Rangers 2.08 East Kerry 3.12
Tralee District 5.11 Mid Kerry 5.12
Plate
St. Brendans 5.16 Shannon Rangers 0.12
West Kerry 2.28 Kenmare District 2.12
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U12 County League
Division 5
Churchill 5-6 Annascaul 0-6
Duagh 1-8 Castlegregory 3-7
Division 6
Ballymac 2-9 Spa 1-3
Thursday Fixtures
The Rose Hotel U12 County League
Division 1
Milltown/Listry v Cromane at 6.30pm in Listry
Division 6
ISG v Currow at 7.00pm in Kilgarvan
The Rose Hotel U14 County League
Listowel v Beale/Ballyduff at 7pm in Listowel