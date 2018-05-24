Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES
It was finals night across all Divisions of the Under 14 Lee Strand County Football League
Division 1
Glenflesk 5-9 Laune Rangers 2-15
Division 2
Fossa 5-21 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-15
Division 3
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh 1-9 Na Gaeil 3-17
Division 4
Churchill 1-10 Keel 3-15
Division 5
Ballyheigue 5-7 Listowel Emmets 5-16
Division 6
Currow 2-12 Reenard 5-18
Division 7
Gneeveguilla 2-8 St Mary’s 5-17
Division 8
Beale 1-6 St Michael’s-Foilmore 4-16
Division 9
Dr Crokes B 5-14 Laune Rangers B 5-12
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel County League
Under 12 Division 1
Austin Stacks 2-15 Cromane 1-3
Division 6
Ballyduff 5-11 Currow 1-3
Under 14 Division 4
Miltown / Listry 5-13 Castlegregory 1-10
Under 16 County Hurling League, Division 2 Final
St. Brendan’s 4–19 Lixnaw 5-07
Under 12 Co. Hurling League, Round 5
Abbeydorney 4-09 Rathmore 3-04
Celtic Challenge Under 17 Hurling Competition
Round 4
Kerry 4-17 North Cork 2-10
The Rose Hotel U16 County League
John Mitchels v Beaufort
Legion v Ballymac
Finuge St Senans v ISG
The above fixtures are at 7.30pm
Moyvane v Dingle at 7pm
Cromane / Spa v Listowel at 6.00pm
The Rose Hotel U12 County League
Division 1
Rathmore v Southern Gaels at 7pm
Division 2
Abbeydorney v Glenflesk at 7pm