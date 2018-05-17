Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Semi Finals
Division 1
Laune Rangers 5.23 Moyvane 0.11
Glenflesk 5.18 Austin Stacks 2.11
Division 2
Kerins O’Rahillys 5.18 Ardfert 1.06
Ballymacelligott 2.13 Fossa 5.14
Division 3
Milltown Castlemaine 2.12 Na Gaeil 3.18
Ballyduff 1.08 Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 2.15
Division 4
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 2.13 Churchill 4.10 Keel Listry v An Gaheltacht conceded by An Ghaeltacht
Division 5
Ballyheigue 5.15 Spa 2.04
Listowel Emmets 5.14 St. Senan’s 4.10
Division 6
Renard 5.07 Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 3.12 Finuge 5.09 Currow 5.15
Division 7
St Marys Cahirciveen 0.09 Castleisland Desmonds 0.04
Division 8
St Michael’s Foilmore 4.21 Dromid Waterville 4.06 Beale 2.08 Skellig Rangers Valentia 2.07
Division 9
Austin Stacks B 4.04 Dr. Crokes B 4.08
Ladies Football
The Rose Hotel U14 County League
Division 3
Laune Rangers 4-12 Fossa 2-13
Division 5
Currow 6-13 Glenflesk 4-6
Round 2 of The Rose Hotel U12 County League
Division 5
Churchill 2-5 Duagh 2-7
Firies v Castlegregory postponed to Sunday at 5pm
Division 6
Dingle 5-7 Beaufort B 5-7
Fixtures
Rose Hotel U16 County League
Division 2
Ballymac v Austin Stacks 7.30pm Ballymac
Division 3
ISG v Kilcummin 7.30pm Dromore Sports Field
Finuge St Senans v Beaufort 7.30pm Finuge
Glenflesk v John Mitchels 7.15pm Barraduff
Laune Rangers v Crokes 7pm Cloon
Division 4
Beale / Ballyduff v Moyvane 7pm Ballyduff
The Kerry Féile Under 14 Kerry Skills Hurling competition will take place this evening at 6.00pm at the John Mitchel’s G.A.A. Complex.
The winner will qualify for the National Final which takes place in Dublin on Saturday, 23 June.