Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Semi Finals

Division 1

Laune Rangers 5.23 Moyvane 0.11

Glenflesk 5.18 Austin Stacks 2.11

Division 2

Kerins O’Rahillys 5.18 Ardfert 1.06

Ballymacelligott 2.13 Fossa 5.14

Division 3

Milltown Castlemaine 2.12 Na Gaeil 3.18

Ballyduff 1.08 Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 2.15

Division 4

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 2.13 Churchill 4.10 Keel Listry v An Gaheltacht conceded by An Ghaeltacht

Division 5

Ballyheigue 5.15 Spa 2.04

Listowel Emmets 5.14 St. Senan’s 4.10

Division 6

Renard 5.07 Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 3.12 Finuge 5.09 Currow 5.15

Division 7

St Marys Cahirciveen 0.09 Castleisland Desmonds 0.04

Division 8

St Michael’s Foilmore 4.21 Dromid Waterville 4.06 Beale 2.08 Skellig Rangers Valentia 2.07

Division 9

Austin Stacks B 4.04 Dr. Crokes B 4.08

Ladies Football

The Rose Hotel U14 County League

Division 3

Laune Rangers 4-12 Fossa 2-13

Division 5

Currow 6-13 Glenflesk 4-6

Round 2 of The Rose Hotel U12 County League

Division 5

Churchill 2-5 Duagh 2-7

Firies v Castlegregory postponed to Sunday at 5pm

Division 6

Dingle 5-7 Beaufort B 5-7

Fixtures

Rose Hotel U16 County League

Division 2

Ballymac v Austin Stacks 7.30pm Ballymac

Division 3

ISG v Kilcummin 7.30pm Dromore Sports Field

Finuge St Senans v Beaufort 7.30pm Finuge

Glenflesk v John Mitchels 7.15pm Barraduff

Laune Rangers v Crokes 7pm Cloon

Division 4

Beale / Ballyduff v Moyvane 7pm Ballyduff

The Kerry Féile Under 14 Kerry Skills Hurling competition will take place this evening at 6.00pm at the John Mitchel’s G.A.A. Complex.

The winner will qualify for the National Final which takes place in Dublin on Saturday, 23 June.