Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Results
Division 1
Moyvane 4.14 Austin Stacks 1.04
Dr. Crokes 4.12 Glenflesk 5.15
Kilcummin 4.08 Laune Rangers 5.21
Division 2
Kenmare 3.09 Ballymacelligott 5.18
Fossa 5.13 Legion 3.07
Kerins O’Rahillys 5.12 Ardfert 1.09
Division 3
Rathmore 1.10 Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 2.13
Milltown Castlemaine 3.16 Ballyduff 0.05
Na Gaeil 5.18 Firies 0.03
Division 4
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 4.16 Castlegregory 4.08 Keel
Listry 4.17 Beaufort 1.02
An Ghaeltacht 3.14 Churchill 2.06
Division 5
Spa 5.07 Ballydonoghue 1.03
John Mitchels were defeated by Listowel Emmetts
St. Senan’s 1.10 Ballyheigue 3.13
Division 6
Currow 2.10 Renard 2.10
Cordal Scartaglin 2.08 Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 2.09
Divison 7
Dingle 4.04 Tarbert 2.08
Annascaul Lispole 4.16 St Mary’s Cahirciveen 1.11
Gneeveguilla 1.10 Castleisland Desmonds 5.05
Division 8
Asdee Ballylongford 2.08 Dromid Waterville 5.11
Skellig Rangers Valentia defeated St. Pats Blennerville
St. Michael’s Foilmore 2.13 Kilgarvan Tousist 2.03
Division 9
Ballymacelligott B 5.10 Kerins O’Rahillys B 2.05
Austin Stacks B 1.17 Dr. Crokes B 2.05
Legion B 0.09 Milltown Castlemaine B 2.04
The Rose Hotel U12 Div 1 Co League
Beaufort 5-11 Southern Gaels 10-5
The Rose Hotel U14 Division 6
Duagh 6-6 Churchill 5-6
The Rose Hotel U14 Division 2
Listowel v Beale/Ballyduff postponed
Fixtures
The Rose Hotel U16 Co League
Division 1
Abbeydorney v Listowel TIME TBC
Cromane/Spa v Corca Dhuibhne 6.30pm
Rathmore v Desmonds 7pm
Division 2
Legion v Scartaglin 7.45pm
Ballymac v Fossa 7.30pm
Division 3
ISG v Laune Rangers 7pm
Beaufort v Glenflesk 7pm
Kilcummin v Finuge ST Senans 7.15pm
Division 4
Dingle v Beale Ballyduff 7.30pm
The Rose Hotel U14 League
Division 4
U14 Na Gaeil v Moyvane 7pm
North Kerry Ladies Football Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 2 Plate-Final
Na Gaeil v Corca Dhuibhne at 7-00pm in Na Gaeil