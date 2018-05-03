Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Results
Div 1
Glenflesk 5.14 Moyvane 4.09
Austin Stacks 3.13 Kilcummin 3.11
Div 2
Ardfert 3.17 Fossa 3.11
Kerins O’Rahillys 5.09 Ballymacelligott 4.10 Legion 5.17 Kenmare 1.07
Div 3
Firies 3.12 Milltown Castlemaine 4.02
Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh 3.09 Ballyduff 4.11
Div 4
Beaufort 5.11 Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 5.12 An Ghaeltacht 1.05 Keel Listry 2.13 Churchill 4.11 Castlegregory 5.09
Div 5
Ballyheigue 0.02 Listowel Emmets 5.07
Ballydonoghue 5.08 John Mitchels 4.04
Spa St Senans (No result Received)
Div 6
Templenoe Sneem Derrynane 5.09 Currow 5.11 Finuge 5.08 Cordal Scartaglin 4.09
Div 7
Castleisland Desmonds 3.09 Tarbert 0.11
Annascaul Lispole defeated Dingle
Div 8
Beale 1.11 St. Pats Blennerville 1.08
Div 9
Dr. Crokes B v Laune Rangers B (No result Received) Kerins O’Rahillys B 4.06 Legion B 1.14 Milltown Castlemaine B 2.02 Ballymac B 3.06
North Kerry Ladies Football Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 3
Beale 3-04 Ballyduff 0-02
Division 4
Austin Stacks Rockets 3-07 Ballymac Gold 1-01
Lee Strand Under 16 County Hurling League
Division 1 Play-Off
Crotta v Kenmare/Kilgarvan at Dromakee at 7.00pm
Division 2 Semi-final – Change of venue
St. Brendan’s v Tralee Parnell’s at Caherslee at 7.00pm
Weekend Fixture Change
Novice Football Championship Semi Final
Ballylongford v Kilgarvan – The game will be played at Cordal at 2.30pm