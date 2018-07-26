Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kilgarvan 2-14 Kilmoyley 0-11
Causeway 3-19 Dr Crokes 3-15
Killarney Carpet & Furniture Center East Kerry Junior Championship for the O’Sullivan Cup
Glenflesk 0-09 Fossa 0-20
Firies 2-12 Currow 0-09
Kilcummin 3-21 Spa 0-08
East Kerry Bill Tagney Cup
Rathmore 0-14 Scartaglen 1-12
Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues
Division 1
Dr. Crokes 6.10 Laune Rangers 4.08
Austin Stacks 7.10 Legion 0.10
Na Gaeil 3.10 Rathmore 0.12
Division 2
Keel Listry 2.14 An Ghaeltacht 1.13
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 0.06 Firies 7.19 Castlegregory 1.17 Kenmare 1.07
Division 3A
Churchill v Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh no result received Fossa 5.14 Kilcummin 1.13 Ballymacelligott 3.09 Currow 5.12
Division 3B
Kilgarvan Tousist 8.10 John Mitchels 5.06 Ballyduff 2.06 Ardfert 3.08 Gneeveguilla 4.10 Kerins O’Rahillys 4.15
Division 5
Listowel Emmetts 1.06 Renard St. Marys 8.19
Division 6
Dromid Waterville 0.07 Glenflesk 1.14
Division 7A
Finuge 7.12 Moyvane Tarbert 6.06
Division 7B
St. Michael’s Foilmore 3.06 St. Pats Blennerville 2.09
The Division 6 game Milltown Castlemaine v Asdee Ballylongford Ballydonoghue was abandoned due to an injury.
The Division 5 game Templenoe Sneem Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds game has an issue that has to go to the CCC for direction.
Thursday Fixtures
Minor Leagues – all games at 7.30pm
Division 1 Round 3
Castleisland Desmonds v Emmets
Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale
Moyvane/Tarbert Bye
Division 2 Round 2
Ballydonoghue v St Senans
Tatler Jack Killarney East Region Minor Football League – All games are at 7.30pm
Division 1
Dr Crokes v Kilgarvan/Tousist
Division 2
Gneeveguilla v Beaufort
Firies v Rathmore
U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Firies v Cordal-Scartaglin at 8pm
North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship
Round 1
Causeway v Abbeydorney 6.30p.m.