Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Kilgarvan 2-14 Kilmoyley 0-11

Causeway 3-19 Dr Crokes 3-15

Killarney Carpet & Furniture Center East Kerry Junior Championship for the O’Sullivan Cup

Glenflesk 0-09 Fossa 0-20

Firies 2-12 Currow 0-09

Kilcummin 3-21 Spa 0-08





East Kerry Bill Tagney Cup

Rathmore 0-14 Scartaglen 1-12

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues

Division 1

Dr. Crokes 6.10 Laune Rangers 4.08

Austin Stacks 7.10 Legion 0.10

Na Gaeil 3.10 Rathmore 0.12

Division 2

Keel Listry 2.14 An Ghaeltacht 1.13

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane 0.06 Firies 7.19 Castlegregory 1.17 Kenmare 1.07

Division 3A

Churchill v Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh no result received Fossa 5.14 Kilcummin 1.13 Ballymacelligott 3.09 Currow 5.12

Division 3B

Kilgarvan Tousist 8.10 John Mitchels 5.06 Ballyduff 2.06 Ardfert 3.08 Gneeveguilla 4.10 Kerins O’Rahillys 4.15

Division 5

Listowel Emmetts 1.06 Renard St. Marys 8.19

Division 6

Dromid Waterville 0.07 Glenflesk 1.14

Division 7A

Finuge 7.12 Moyvane Tarbert 6.06

Division 7B

St. Michael’s Foilmore 3.06 St. Pats Blennerville 2.09

The Division 6 game Milltown Castlemaine v Asdee Ballylongford Ballydonoghue was abandoned due to an injury.

The Division 5 game Templenoe Sneem Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds game has an issue that has to go to the CCC for direction.

Thursday Fixtures

Minor Leagues – all games at 7.30pm

Division 1 Round 3

Castleisland Desmonds v Emmets

Knocknagoshel/Brosna/Duagh v Beale

Moyvane/Tarbert Bye

Division 2 Round 2

Ballydonoghue v St Senans

Tatler Jack Killarney East Region Minor Football League – All games are at 7.30pm

Division 1

Dr Crokes v Kilgarvan/Tousist

Division 2

Gneeveguilla v Beaufort

Firies v Rathmore

U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Firies v Cordal-Scartaglin at 8pm

North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship

Round 1

Causeway v Abbeydorney 6.30p.m.