Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Womens Division 2: KCYMS 47 St Bridgets 32
U18 Boys Cup: Tralee Imperials 49 KCYMS 87
U16 Division 3 Boys Plate: Rathmore 50 St Marys 36
U14 Division 3 Boys: Ballybunion Wildcats 37 TK Vixens 44
U12 Division 1 Boys: TK Bobcats 41 KCYMS 42
U12 Division 2 Boys : St Annes 35 Gneeveguilla 28
U12 Division 1Girls: Glenbeigh Falcons 15 TK Bobcats 22
Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: St Brendans v St Bridgets , at Moyderwell, 6:45
TK Killarney Cougars v St Marys , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:10
U14 Division 2 Girls: St Bridgets v Cahersiveen , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:30
U14 Division 2 Girls Plate: St Josephs v TK Bobcats, at Duagh Sports Complex, 8:00
The Lee Strand Juvenile Cup and Plate finals are down for two venues this weekend.
