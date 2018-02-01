Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Senior Womens Division 2: KCYMS 47 St Bridgets 32

U18 Boys Cup: Tralee Imperials 49 KCYMS 87

U16 Division 3 Boys Plate: Rathmore 50 St Marys 36

U14 Division 3 Boys: Ballybunion Wildcats 37 TK Vixens 44

U12 Division 1 Boys: TK Bobcats 41 KCYMS 42

U12 Division 2 Boys : St Annes 35 Gneeveguilla 28

U12 Division 1Girls: Glenbeigh Falcons 15 TK Bobcats 22

Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: St Brendans v St Bridgets , at Moyderwell, 6:45

TK Killarney Cougars v St Marys , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:10

U14 Division 2 Girls: St Bridgets v Cahersiveen , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:30

U14 Division 2 Girls Plate: St Josephs v TK Bobcats, at Duagh Sports Complex, 8:00

The Lee Strand Juvenile Cup and Plate finals are down for two venues this weekend.

With the details, Murt Murphy……………

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR