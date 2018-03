Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Senior Mens Division 1: KCYMS 88 St Pauls 59

Senior Women’s Division 2: KCYMS 68 Ballybunion Wildcats 28

Lee Strand U18 Boys Shield: St Marys 38 Glenbeigh Falcons 56

U16 Boys League: St Marys 46 Gneeveguilla 48

U16 Division 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 36 Ballybunion Wildcats 26

U16 Division 3 Girls : Ballybunion Wildcats 42 St Annes 46

U14 Division 1 Boys: TK Killarney Cougars 53 TK Bobcats 37

U14 Division 3A Girls: St Pauls 39 Glenbeigh Falcons 16

U12 Division 3 Boys: St Pauls 24 St Colmans 4

Division 2 U12 Girls: St Josephs 36 Gneeveguilla 18

Academy Boys Division 1: Kenmare Kestrels 27 St Annes 12

Academy Girls Division 1: Tralee Imperials A 20 Tralee Imperials B 23

Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland take on Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise today in The U16 ”A” Girls All Ireland Schools Leagues Finals.

Tip off at the National Arena in Tallaght is at 1pm.

The 2nd year A southwest finals take place in Mounthawk School today.

10am, Semi Final 1 Mercy Mount Hawk V St Patricks Castleisland

11am Semi Final 2, Rathmore V Colaiste Na Sceilge

12pm, 3rd V 4th Playoff

1pm, FINAL