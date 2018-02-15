Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results

Lee Strand U18 Girls Cup: St Pauls 38 St Marys A 78
U18 Boys Division 1 League: Tralee Imperials 54 KCYMS 88
U14 Division 3 Boys: St Brendans 39 Cahersiveen 18
U14 Division 2 Girls: TK Killarney Cougars 32 Tralee Imperials A 26
U12 Division 1 Boys: St Brendans 43 TK Bobcats 20
U12 Division 2 Boys : Kenmare Kestrels 20 Cahersiveen 16
Senior Womens Division 1 Cup, St Josephs v St Marys , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:15pm
Lee Strand U16 Division 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels v Cahersiveen , at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 6:30
U12 Division 2 Boys : Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Mounthawk, 7:00;
U12 Division 3 Boys: St Colmans v St Bridgets , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 6:00
U12 Girls Cup: TK Bobcats v St Pauls , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 6:00
Academy Boys Division 1: St Annes v KCYMS , at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:00;
Now with a review of some games in the senior scene this past week is Murt Murphy…………….