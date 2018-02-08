Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Senior Womens Division 2, Horans Health Stores 54 Cahersiveen 39

Lee Strand U12 Division 1 Boys, St Brendans 36 KCYMS 17

U12 Division 2 Girls Plate, St Annes 19 St Josephs 30

Senior Womens Division 2, St Bridgets v Ballybunion Wildcats , at 7:30

Lee Strand U17 Division 1 Girls, TK Vixens v Gneeveguilla , at Athea Community Centre, 8:00

U12 Girls Cup : St Marys v Tralee Imperials , at Castleisland Community Centre , 7:10

Meanwhile, fixtures have been confirmed for Sunday’s Lee Strand Juvenile and Senior Men’s Finals in the Pres Gym, Killarney.

With the details Murt Murphy…………..

