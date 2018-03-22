Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results

CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2, Castleisland 3 Moyvane 4

Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters League Mens section, Castleisland 3 Listowel 5

Tonight will see the first of this Year’s League Finals.

Beginning with the Sea lodge Waterville Div 5 Ladies and Mens League.

The ladies Final is an all Moyvane affair with Team (A) v Team (B).

In the men’s final Annuscaul will play Moyvane.

In the Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters League Finals, Men’s Section , Moyvane v Listowel.

Ladies Section is Ballyheigue v Moyvane.

Starting time in the Moyvane Community Centre at 8pm.