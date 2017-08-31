Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

The Lee Strand U-16 County Football Championship took place last evening.

Preliminary Round Kenmare District 4.21 St Brendans 3.16

Cup Quarter Finals

Mid Kerry 3.10 Eoghan Ruadh 3.14

Shannon Rangers 3.15 Tralee District 4.15

West Kerry 6.20 Feale Rangers 1.7

North Kerry Board Na Nog in assocation with McElligot Oils Asdee U12 League Division 1

St Senans ”A” 5.20 Ballyduff ”A” 5.10

St Senans ”B” 1.9 Ballyduff ”B” 3.11

LADIES GAA

North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 2 ; John Mitchels 0-2 Castlegregory 3.4

Division 4 ; Ballymac Gold 6.18 Churchill 1.4

HANDBALL

Last evening in The Munster 60×30 senior doubles quarter final, Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea Glenbeigh lost to Ger Coonan and David Hickey Tipperary 21-14. 21-19.

GAA

There are two back games in the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor competition this evening,

Division 2.

Churchill entertain Castleisland Desmonds at 7.15 pm.

Division 3.

Castlegregory host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane at 7pm.

Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League:

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Ardfert at 6.45pm

Lee Strand Ladies Town League Under 12 Division 1

Na Gaeil v Ballymac @ 7-00pm

Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne v Austin Stacks @ 6-00pm In Lispole