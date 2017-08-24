Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

East Kerry will take on St Brendan’s in this year’s Keanes Super Valu Killorglin County Minor Football Championship Final.

East Kerry overcame St.Kierans by one point 2-15 to 4-8 while St Brendan’s had 3 points to spare over Kenmare District winning 3-13 to 1-16.

Meanwhile, The County Minor Football League Div 1 Final saw Austin Stacks overcome Dr Crokes 3-13 to 0-13.

In Senior Football League Div 3, Laune Rangers and Ballydonoghue drew 2-15 to 3-12.

In The Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin County Minor Hurling Championship Preliminary Round, Lixnaw had a 2-14 to 1-9 win over Ballyduff.

Barrett Cup Round 1, Ardfert host Annascaul at 7pm

Round 1 of The Cahill Cup sees Churchill welcome St Senan’s at 7pm