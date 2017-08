Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

It was Finals night in the U-16 County Football Leagues

Division 2: Na Gaeil 4.15 Firies 1.18

Division 3: Beaufort 3.6 G’guilla 3.21

Division 4: Knock/Brosna/Duagh 4.17 Castlegregory 1.13

Division 5: Kilcummin 7.21 Currow 3-11

Division 6: Fossa 6.15 Ballyduff 5.11

Division 7: Finuge 4.9 Moyvane/Tarbert 4.8

Division 1 semi final Austin Stacks 2-13 Dr Crokes 4-5

Ballyduff have beaten Lixnaw 4.8 to 3.6 in The North Kerry U13 ”A” Hurling Championship Final.

Last evening in The U11 East Region League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Glenflesk overcame Rathmore 5.14 to 2.6

There are games this evening in The Tralee Town Board Kellihers Mills U-13 League

Division 1

Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott at 7pm

Kerins O’Rahillys V Ardfert at 7pm

Division 2

John Mitchels V Churchill at 7pm

St. Pats Blennerville V Na Gaeil at 6.30pm

D & E Stove and Tiling Tralee Town Board Junior League:

Ballymacelligott host Na Gaeil at 7.30pm.

This evening in The U11 East Region sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Spa welcome Killarney Legion @ 7.30pm

Junior Football League Group 7 Final

Fossa take on Listry at 7.30 in Direen.

HANDBALL

In The Munster 60×30 senior singles semi final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh will play Paudie Quish Limerick today at 8.30 in Broadford Co.Limerick.

In The Munster 60×30 Junior B doubles final Dara Keane and Cian Counihan Ballymac will play Jamie Joyce and Anthony Fitzgerald Waterford at 7.30 in hospital Co.Limerick.