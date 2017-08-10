Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 1
Dr Crokes 4-13 vs 2-19 Austin Stacks
Rathmore 2-10 vs 2-12 Killarney Legion
Div 2
Firies 4-11 vs 1-12 Milltown/Castlemaine
Lee Strand U-16 Co Football League, Div 3
Ardfert 6-6 vs 5-15 Beaufort
Keel/Listry 0-7 vs 0-15 Gneeveguilla
Lee Strand U-16 Co Football League, Div 4
Desmonds 2-11 vs 2-12 Castlegregory
Knock/Brosna/Duagh 5-18 vs 3-8 Glenflesk
Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 5
Renard – St. Mary’s 2-9 vs 3-11 Currow
Kilcummin 2-8 vs 0-13 Beale
Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 6
Ballyduff 0-18 vs 2-8 Kilgarvan/Tuosist
Fossa 2-11 vs 3-3 St Patrick’s Blennerville
Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 7
Finuge 5-15 vs 3-8 John Mitchels
Moyvane/Tarbert 3-16 vs 2-8 Asdee/Ballylongford
LADIES GAA
North Kerry D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 4 ; Currow 4-4 Churchill 1-1
Moyvane 8-6 Ballymac B 4-9
North Kerry U12 League Division 1 at 7pm, in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee.
Ballyduff ”A” and ”B” take on Emmetts ”A” and ”B”.
The Tatler Jack East Region Minor League
Division 1 – Semi Final
Kilgarvan/Tousist/Templenoe/Kenmare V Rathmore
Venue: Kilgarvan
Extra Time if necessary
Winner plays Dr Crokes in Final
Division 2 – Round 5
First team named is at home
Scartaglen/Cordal V Glenflesk
Venue: Cordal
Division 3 – Final
Spa V Fossa
Venue: Spa
Extra Time if necessary.
All games are at 7pm
Tralee Town Board U-14 League Back Games:
Div 1
John Mitchell’s V Austin Stacks at 7.00pm
Div 3
Austin Stacks (B) V St.Pats at 7.00pm