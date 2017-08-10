Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

By

Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 1

Dr Crokes 4-13 vs 2-19 Austin Stacks

Rathmore 2-10 vs 2-12 Killarney Legion

Div 2

Firies 4-11 vs 1-12 Milltown/Castlemaine

Lee Strand U-16 Co Football League, Div 3

Ardfert 6-6 vs 5-15 Beaufort

Keel/Listry 0-7 vs 0-15 Gneeveguilla

Lee Strand U-16 Co Football League, Div 4

Desmonds 2-11 vs 2-12 Castlegregory

Knock/Brosna/Duagh 5-18 vs 3-8 Glenflesk

Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 5

Renard – St. Mary’s 2-9 vs 3-11 Currow

Kilcummin 2-8 vs 0-13 Beale

Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 6

Ballyduff 0-18 vs 2-8 Kilgarvan/Tuosist

Fossa 2-11 vs 3-3 St Patrick’s Blennerville

Lee Strand U-16 Co FL, Div 7

Finuge 5-15 vs 3-8 John Mitchels

Moyvane/Tarbert 3-16 vs 2-8 Asdee/Ballylongford

LADIES GAA

North Kerry D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 4 ; Currow 4-4 Churchill 1-1

Moyvane 8-6 Ballymac B 4-9

North Kerry U12 League Division 1 at 7pm, in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee.

Ballyduff ”A” and ”B” take on Emmetts ”A” and ”B”.

The Tatler Jack East Region Minor League

Division 1 – Semi Final

Kilgarvan/Tousist/Templenoe/Kenmare V Rathmore

Venue: Kilgarvan

Extra Time if necessary

Winner plays Dr Crokes in Final

Division 2 – Round 5

First team named is at home

Scartaglen/Cordal V Glenflesk

Venue: Cordal

Division 3 – Final

Spa V Fossa

Venue: Spa

Extra Time if necessary.

All games are at 7pm

Tralee Town Board U-14 League Back Games:

Div 1

John Mitchell’s V Austin Stacks at 7.00pm

Div 3

Austin Stacks (B) V St.Pats at 7.00pm