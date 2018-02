There is 1 game this evening in the North Kerry Senior League sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

In Division 1 A Round 2, Brosna take on Beale @ 8.15pm in John Mitchels pitch.

HANDBALL

Munster 40×20 Junior A Doubles semi final, Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor Glenbeigh will play John Ferncombe and Daniel Hayes Tipperary, this evening at 8pm in Mallow Co.Cork.