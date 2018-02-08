Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Holders Mary I have been knocked out of hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

D-C-U have beaten the three in-a-row chasing Limerick students by 20-points to 2-12 in the quarter-finals.

Last year’s beaten finalists I-T Carlow are also into the last-four.

D-J Carey’s charges were 1-19 to 0-18 winners against Davy Fitzgerald’s Limerick I-T.

IT Tralee take on UCD 3 at 2.30 today in Limerick IT GAA Pitch in The Moynihan Cup Ladies Football Championship Rd 1.

While in The Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Championship Rd. 3: IT Tralee host Athlone IT at 6.30 in John Mitchels GAA Pitch.

Meanwhile a North Kerry delegate February Meeting will take place this evening at 9pm in Christys, The Well, Listowel.

This evening in The Mid Kerry Senior League Round 1

Cromane take on Miltown/Castlemaine at 8.30pm in John Mitchells pitch Tralee.

The semi-final line-up in the Fitzgibbon Cup will be completed today.

The University of Limerick host their Munster rivals U-C-C this afternoon.

While there’s a Dublin derby at Belfield between U-C-D and D-I-T at 7pm.