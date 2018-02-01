Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Kerry’s Éanna Ó Conchuir was the star man for DCU last night, kicking 1-4 as they beat Dundalk I-T 1-7 to 7-points to progress to a Sigerson Cup quarter final with UCD.

David Mannix was the other Kerry native in the starting 15 for DCU.

====

IT Tralee take on Cork College of Further Education in Round 2 of The Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Championship this evening.

There is an 8.15 starting time in CIT Gaa grounds.

IT Tralee manager Eddie Murphy says it’s a must win game for his side…………….

The quarter final line-up in the Fitzgibbon Cup will be completed today.

Holders Mary-I face NUI Galway from 2.

At the same time, Trinity take on I-T Carlow.

At 7, Waterford I-T go up against U-L.

While Garda College take on L-I-T.

HANDBALL

This evening in The Munster 40×20 Junior A singles semi final, Jack O’ Shea Glenbeigh will play John Ferncombe, Tipperary at 7.30 in Mallow Co.Cork.