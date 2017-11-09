Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Kerry College of Further Education have been beaten 4-14 to 1-18 by Waterford Institute of Technology in the Higher Education League.

The Kerry side have still qualified for the quarter finals next week as they have a superior score difference to Tralee IT.

Today in Munster Colleges, U18.5 ”B” Football St Pats Castleisland v Iver Sceine Kenmare at 12.30 in Lewis Road.

In U18.5 ”C” Football, Douglas Community School v Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at 12.30 in Kilgarvan.

Cork IT host IT Tralee at 7.30 this evening in Fresher Hurling Div. 2 League