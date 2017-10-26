Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Last evening in The Higher Education League.

Kerry College Of Further Education 2-12 Shannon College 0-6

Senior Football League Div 4 IT Tralee (2) 2-14 Shannon College of Hotel Management 1-2

Senior Hurling League Div. 2 IT Tralee 1-10 IT Sligo 1-12

North Kerry Ladies D-Signs Under 14 Division 1 Final Replay

Abbeydorney 8-5 (29) Ballymac 7-7 (28) after extra time.

Today in Munster Post Primary schools fixtures.

Tarbert Comprehensive School take on CBS Mitchelstown in U15 ”C” Football at 12.30 in Killeddy.

IT Tralee have 3 sides in action today.

In Ladies Football Div. 4 League they travel to Dangan pitch in Galway at 2:30 to take on NUIG2.

In Fresher Football Div. 2 League IT Tralee are away to LIT at 5pm.

While, in Senior Football Div. 1 League they are away to CIT at 8pm.