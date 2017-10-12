Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Third Level Colleges Senior Football League Div 4

IT Tralee 4-10 Kerry College of Further Education 1-19

In Ladies Football League Div 4, IT Tralee 3-11 Mary Immaculate College Limerick 3-14

Tralee Town Board Suits Select U-16 Division 2 Semi-Final

Austin Stacks 5-12 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-8

Today in Munster Colleges fixtures.

In U15 ”E” Football, Killarney Community College take on Ennistymon at 12.30 in Adare.

In U18 1/2 ”E” Hurling, Tralee CBS play Clonmel at 12.30 with a venue to be confirmed.

North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 3 Shield-Final

Beale/Ballyduff 3-6 Kerins O Rahilly’s 6-9