Thursday Evening Sports Update

GOLF

More than half of the 87-man field has now taken to the course for the opening round of the Masters.

Marc Leishman is the very early leader on 2-under par (Correct at 5.50pm).

Tiger Woods followed his birdie at the third with bogeys at 4 and 5 and is 1-over par.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is among the later starters this evening, and plays alongside world number 3 and reigning Irish Open champion Jon Rahm and the 2013 Augusta winner Adam Scott.

McIlroy says he’s ready.

AUDIO – MCILROY2

Jordan Speith is the pre-tournament favourite and he’ll be out just after McIlroy’s group at 6.50 Irish time.

Spieth is feeling confident about his game.

AUDIO – SPEITH

GAELIC GAMES

The Kerry Minors, who are bidding for a 5th All-Ireland title in-a-row in 2018, have their sights fixed on the opening round of the Munster championship.

Peter Keane’s lads will face Tipperary next Wednesday night in Thurles.

He says it’s becoming more difficult to learn about opposing teams at underage inter-county level.

AUDIO – KEANE1

We'll have live commentary of Kerry against Tipperary next Wednesday on Radio Kerry Sport.

—

A tumultuous period for Kerry Ladies Football continues with the senior manager stepping down.

Graham Shine says he could no longer give 100 per cent to the role.

It follows Kerry’s relegation to Division Two of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, which came partially due to them being docked points for fielding an unregistered player.

An interim-management team will take care of matters on the pitch when Kerry Ladies line-out for their final game against Dublin on Saturday.

—

There’s a change of venue to one of this weekend’s Junior Club Championship games.

The clash between Castlegregory and Scartaglin will now go ahead at 6.30 on Saturday evening at the Lewis Road Pitch in Killarney.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Women’s side have been dealt a blow ahead of their World Cup qualifiers with Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Midfielder Tyler Toland has suffered a fractured wrist.

Colin Bell’s side take on Slovakia tomorrow at Tallaght Stadium looking to continue their unbeaten start to Group 3.

—

European football’s governing body have opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool following last night’s attack on the Manchester City team bus.

UEFA have charged them with acts of damage after cans, bottles and flares were thrown towards it as the side arrived ahead of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.

No-one on the bus was injured – but two police officers were hurt.

—

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (pron: mick-hit-ar-ee-yan) says they need to stay calm and focused to achieve success in the Europa League this season.

They’re having a disappointing domestic campaign – ahead of hosting CSKA Moscow in their quarter-final first leg in London.

Winning this trophy would qualify them for next season’s Champions League.

Mkhitaryan says they’ve got the squad to deliver that.

AUDIO – MIKATAR

Elsewhere tonight, Atletico Madrid play host to Sporting,

Lazio take on Salzburg

And RB Leipzig face Marseille.

All of those games have 8.05 starts.

—

Asdee Rovers take on St Brendan’s Park tonight in the quarter final of the Dominos Pizza Under 17 Cup.

Kick-off is at 5.30 and there will be extra-time and penalties to decide the tie if necessary.

RUGBY

Tralee’s Ultan Dillane will return to the Connaught starting line-up when they take on Ospreys tomorrow night in the Pro14.

The western province is edging closer to full strength as Jarrad Butler captains the team from the openside, in a back three that also comprises Eoin McKeon and Sean O’Brien.

Ultane Dillane returns to the second row, while there are starts in the front 3 for Conor Carey and Shane Delahunt.

A win at Liberty Stadium will keep Connacht in the hunt for a playoff place from Conference A.

—

Rory Best returns to the Ulster side for the first time since captaining Ireland to the Grand Slam.

He’ll pack down at hooker alongside debutant Tom O’Toole for tomorrow night’s meeting with Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are also named in the starting fifteen.

COMMUNITY GAMES

There’s a busy weekend of Community Games activity this weekend and with the details, here’s Neilus Collins

AUDIO: NEILUS

BASKETBALL

With a round of the basketball club scene in the county, here’s Mort Murphy.

AUDIO – MORTBBALL

GREYHOUND RACING

There’s Kerry interest in the final race of a 10-race card at Shelbourne Park tonight.

Ardrahan Brexit for Mr Daniel Nolan from Ardfert runs from Trap 6.

There’s also racing tonight in Limerick and Enniscorthy.

HORSE RACING

‘Altior’, ‘Min’ and ‘Gods Own’ are set to renew their rivalry at the Punchestown Festival later this month.

The first three horses home in the Cheltenham Queen Mother Champion Chase have all been entered in the opening day’s feature, the Boylesport Champion Chase.

Cheltenham winners ‘Samcro’ and ‘Balko Des Flos’ will also be in action at the five day festival which starts on Tuesday April 24th.