Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt admits Joey Carbery’s decision to leave Leinster to join Munster has come as a ‘surprise’ to him.

The 22-year-old has confirmed today that he’s making the move to Thomond Park and is expected to pen a two-year contract with the Reds after Ireland’s tour of Australia.





Carbery is seeking game time at out-half ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and Schmidt says he can understand that

Munster back-row C-J Stander says Carbery’s arrival is a big boost to their squad

Ireland captain Rory Best’s out of the summer tour to Australia.

The Ulster hooker’s suffering from a hamstring injury – with Munster’s Niall Scannell coming in for him.

Head coach Joe Schmidt says no decision’s been made yet on who’ll take over as skipper.

GAELIC GAMES

Cian O’Sullivan is back in training with Dublin’s footballers ahead of their Leinster Senior Football semi-final against Longford next month.

The five-time All-Ireland winner had been out since suffering a shoulder injury in March.

O’Sullivan says rehab is ‘going really well’ but he’s not putting a date on his return to competitive action.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler says he has number of contract offers ahead of the new season.

The Cork-native has left Hull following the end of his deal after five-and-half-years with the club.

Meyler says a club with ambition is his priority rather than money



Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke will miss their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk tomorrow night.

He’s staying with the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday’s international friendly against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium.

Jeff Hendrick has recovered from a back injury and returned to training with the squad but Harry Arter and Derrick Williams sat out the session.

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple has been released to play for this club against Limerick tomorrow before rejoining the squad on Saturday.



Marco Silva is finally the Everton manager.

He’s joined on a three-year deal at Goodison Park – six months after they first tried to tempt him from Premier League rivals Watford.

The fallout from that approach resulted in Silva losing his job.

Now he’s replaced the sacked Sam Allardyce in Merseyside.



Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid boss, just five days after winning the Champions League for a third season in a row.

His side beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.

The former France midfielder took over in January 2016 after current Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez was sacked.

Real have been crowned European champions in every campaign under Zidane’s management and also won the Spanish title in 2017.



Frank Lampard says it “feels great” to be in his first job in management at Derby.

The former England and Chelsea midfielder has signed a three-year deal at the SkyBet Championship club.

Lampard says he can’t wait to get started.

Thibaut Courtois could be on his way out of Chelsea.

The club have reportedly ended contract talks with the Belgium goalkeeper, who is being linked with Real Madrid.

TENNIS

World number one Rafael Nadal’s into the French Open tennis third round.

He managed a comfortable straight sets win over Argentina’s Guido Pella (pron: ghee-doe pel-la).

British number one Kyle Edmund is also through.



GOLF

Shane Lowry’s is level-par after 15 holes of his first round at the Memorial in Ohio.

Abraham Ancer is the leader in the clubhouse at 7-under

Five-time winner Tiger Woods is two-over after 14 holes.

Rory McIlory is among the evening starters.

Play has been suspended due to lightening on day one of the Italian Open.

Paul Dunne lies on two-under par after his opening round.

The Wicklow man held a share of the lead this morning, but fell off the pace around the turn.

He’s 6 shots adrift of the leading pair of Laurie Canter and Robert Rock.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are both one-over after 12 and 10 holes respectively.



RACING

Rain softened ground faces the 9 horses who go to post for the third classic of the flat season, the Investec Oaks, at Epsom tomorrow afternoon.

Mike Vince looks ahead.