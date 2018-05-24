Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract with the club.

The Argentine’s new deal will keep him at Spurs until the summer of 2023.

He had been recently linked with the managerial vacancy at Chelsea.





Pochettino has been in charge at Tottenham since May of 2014, and has helped them to top-3 finishes in each of the past three seasons.

The details of the games the Aviva Stadium will host as part of Euro 2020 have been announced.

The tournament is being staged across multiple cities for the first time.

The Lansdowne Road venue will host three Group E encounters on June 15th, June 19th, and June 24th.

Its final game will be a second round encounter of sides from Groups D and F on Tuesday June 30th, which may feature England.

Istanbul’s been announced as the host city for the 2020 Champions League final.

The Europa League decider will take place in the Polish city of Gdansk that year.

Vienna’s the venue for the Women’s Champions League showpiece.



West Ham have released long serving defender James Collins and former French international Patrice Evra.

The Welsh international played over two-hundred games for the club in two spells, while Evra was signed on a short-term deal this season by former manager David Moyes.

RUGBY

Andy Friend is the new head coach at Connacht.

The 49-year old Australian replaces Kieran Keane whose tenure at the Sportsground lasted just a solitary year.

Friend is a former Harlequins and Brumbies head coach, and also worked under Eddie Jones with the Wallabies.

He’ll arrive at the province at the end of next month to over-see pre-season training.

Johnny Sexton is said to have been passed fit for Saturday’s Pro 14 final against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Reports claim the Ireland out half has recovered from the calf injury which forced him out weekend’s win over Munster.

Robbie Henshaw looks set to miss out again, but captain Isa Nacewa and Dan Leavy look to have shaken off calf and hamstring issues.

Jordan Larmour has already picked up a Six Nations and Champions Cup medal in his debut season.

The 20 year old winger wants to end the campaign on a high.

The Ireland squad for next week’s World Under-20 Championships has undergone some alteration.

Garryowen’s Jack Daly replaces Jack O’Sullivan after the latter suffered a knee injury.

While a knee complaint has also ruled out prop Tom O’Toole, and his place in the squad goes to U-C-C’s Bryan O’Connor.

Ireland begin their Pool C campaign against hosts France in Perpignan next Wednesday.

CYCLING

Lucas Carstensen wins fifth stage of Rás Tailteann while of the Germany Bike Aid Team.

Cyrille Thiery of Switzerland retains yellow as he finishes inside the lead group.

Meanwhile, German rider Maximillian Schachmann has won the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Britain’s Simon Yates has retained the leader’s Pink Jersey but his lead over Tom Dumoulin of France has been reduced to 28 seconds.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are just one shot off the lead after their opening rounds in the PGA Championship in Wentworth.

McIlroy carded a 5-under par round of 67 while Shane Lowry was on the same score heading up the 18th.

The lead is held by South African duo Darren Fichardt and Dean Burmester on 6-under par.

Paul Dunne finished with a one-under par round of 71 and Graeme McDowell on the same score as his round comes to a close.

Earlier, Padraig Harrington carded a disastrous opening round of 78 – he’s 6-over par.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull dominated the opening practice session for this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo was fastest ahead of Max Verstappen, with Mercedes’ championship leader Lewis Hamilton third.

CRICKET

Irish Cricket legend Ed Joyce has announced his retirement from the sport.

Ireland’s opening batsman is stepping away from the game at the age of 39.

The Bray native made his international debut in 2006.

He had a three year spell with England, before returning to play for Ireland at the 2011 World Cup.

Joyce has announced his retirement just two weeks after scoring the opening runs in Ireland’s first test ever match against Pakistan in Malahide.