Thursday Evening Sports Update

CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has won his second stage of this year’s Giro D’Italia.

He claimed today’s 12th stage in a rain-effected sprint on the race track at Imola.





Bennett’s stage win matches a feat achieved by Stephen Roche in the Giro in 1987 and he says it’s a special day.

Simon Yates retains the leader’s pink jersey with a 47-second lead over Tom Dumoulin.





GOLF

Lahinch will host next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The West Clare course held off competition from Portmarnock Links and Sligo to stage the event which will be hosted by Paul McGinley.

Taking place from July 4th of 2019, it will start a huge month of golf on the island, with Portrush hosting the Open Championship a fortnight later.



The AT&T Byron Nelson is underway in Dallas.

Seamus Power’s round is currently tied for 10th on 3-under par after seven holes.

While Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell go out later on.



SOCCER

Darren Moore is understood to have won the race to become the permanent manager of West Bromwich Albion.

In his six games as caretaker, Moore helped the Baggies to three wins and two draws as he won the manager of the month award for April.

The players at the relegated club have offered their vocal backing of Moore to steer their attempts to get out of the Championship.

Juventus (pron: you-ven-tuss) goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has apologised to English referee Michael Oliver for what he said about him – and says he’ll give him a hug if he sees him again.

The World Cup winner’s facing a ban for comments he made about Oliver’s performance after their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Buffon’s also announced he’s leaving Juve (pron: you-vay) after 17 years at the Italian club, but stopped short of confirming his retirement.



RUGBY

Munster have signed former South Africa Under 20s captain Arno Botha on a one year deal.

The 26 year old back row will join from London Irish during the summer, subject to medical clearance and a work permit.

Botha worked with Munster coach Johann van Graan at the Bulls and earned two caps with the Springboks in 2013.

PARALYMPICS

An investigation by UK sport into the culture surrounding British Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has found nearly one in three of them have experienced or witnessed “unacceptable behaviour”.

The report was carried out following a series of bullying complaints.

UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl says they’re particularly keen to improve the approach taken towards mental health.

RACING

Roaring Lion has run out a hugely impressive winner of the Betfred Dante Stakes at York and looks set to take on his old rival Saxon Warrior in the Investec Epsom Derby a fortnight on Saturday.

Trained by John Gosden, he beat a class field by four and a half lengths with the Yorkshire trained Mildenberger second and outsider Zabriskie third.

The bookmakers have reacted by slashing Roaring Lion’s price for Epsom, even though he has been beaten twice by the classic favourite Saxon Warrior.

The winning jockey Oisin Murphy spoke to Mike Vince: