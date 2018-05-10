Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill admits that Callum Robinson has not yet been cleared to play international football.

The English-born Preston striker recently declared for Ireland, as he qualifies through his Monaghan-born grandmother.

Robinson is one of a host of uncapped players named in the 40-man squad for upcoming friendlies with Celtic, the United States and France.

Joining him in the panel are Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams, and Peterborough keeper Conor O’Malley.

But O’Neill concedes paperwork issues will limit Robinson’s involvement.

AUDIO – ONEILL http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ONEILL-1.mp3



Wayne Rooney’s return to Everton looks like lasting just one season.

It’s understood the 32-year old has agreed to join M-L-S side D-C United, with a fee of 12-million pounds agreed.

Rooney’s scored ten times in his first season back at Goodison, but it’s been a campaign that never really caught fire for the former Manchester United striker.



It’s understood Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal (pron: car-valley-al’s) will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

They’re almost certainly facing relegation to the Championship.

They need a huge win over Stoke on the final day to stay up – and have to hope Southampton are beaten by an equally big margin against Manchester City.

Carvalhal only took over in December – and his contract’s up in the summer.

====

Manchester United can finally seal second spot in the Premier League tonight with a win away to West Ham.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 7.45.

====

QPR have sacked manager Ian Holloway.

He won 26 of his 80 games in charge during his second spell at Loftus Road.

They ended up 16th in the Championship this season.

Former England manager Steve McClaren’s been heavily linked with replacing Holloway.

The club say an announcement about who’ll take over next will be made in due course.

GAELIC GAMES

Four players are set to make their Championship debuts in Sunday’s Connacht Football quarter final.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford will hand a first start to corner-back Eoin O’Donoghue for the game at MacHale Park.

For Galway, full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, midfielder Ciarán Duggan and corner forward Barry McHugh all earn first starts.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 2-under par, and three shots off the early lead, 11-holes into his opening round of The Players Championship.

World number one Dustin Johnson is the leader on 5-under par.

Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry are both due out this evening at Sawgrass.



CYCLING

Johan Esteban Chaves has won today’s sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia to Mount Etna.

The Colombian led home his Mitchelton-Scott team-mate Simon Yates, who has taken ownership of the leader’s pink jersey.

TENNIS

Kyle Edmund’s seen off another of the world’s best players to reach the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

The soon-to-be top 20 player beat David Goffin (pron: goff-in) 6-3, 6-3 – a day after knocking out 12-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Edmund will face Denis Shapovalov in the last-8 after he beat Milos Raonic in straight sets.





RUGBY

James Lowe again looks like the man to be sacrificed for Leinster’s meeting with Racing (PR: Rassing) on Saturday in the Champions Cup final.

If scrum-half Luke McGrath fails a fitness test on his ankle injury today, then his place will go to Jamison-Gibson Park.

Due to the form of Scott Fardy in the pack and the non-European player rule, Lowe would again miss out in Bilbao.

====

630 temporary seats have been added to the R-D-S ahead of the upcoming Guinness PRO-14 semi-final between Munster and Leinster on Saturday week.

The extra seats on the north and south stands will increase the capacity to just under 19-thousand.