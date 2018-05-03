Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Andrew Trimble has announced he’s retiring at the end of the season.

The 33-year old winger is Ulster’s most capped player of all time with 229 appearances to his name.

Trimble also won 70 international caps and was a member of the 2014 Six Nations winning side.

Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll thinks Joe Schmidt’s advice will be a major influence on whether Joey Carbery opts to join Ulster for next season.

The versatile Leinster back is reportedly seriously considering a short-term move to Ulster next season – in a bid to get more game-time at out-half ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Ulster are seeking an out-half to replace Paddy Jackson, and Carbery has played most of his rugby at 15 for Leinster this term.

O’Driscoll feels the 22-year-old has to listen carefully to Schmidt

AUDIO – DRISCOLL

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DRISCOLL.mp3



eirSport are to broadcast every Guinness PRO-14 game for the next three seasons.

T-G-4 will also screen 21 games a year with eirSport showing 152 each season.

Eirsport also have rights for next year’s World Cup and World Rugby Under-20 Championship.



SNOOKER

It’s advantage to John Higgins after the first session of his World Championship semi-final with Kyren Wilson.

Higgins raced into a 3-frames to nil lead at one point but allowed Wilson back to within a frame of levelling.

But the four-time champion wrapped up the final frame of the session and will resume tomorrow 5-3 up on the first-time semi-finalist.

Later, two-time champion Mark Williams will begin his semi-final with Barry Hawkins.

SOCCER

Arsenal need to score in Madrid tonight if they’re to reach the Europa League final.

They’re tied at 1-1 with Atletico Madrid heading into the second leg of their semi final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Winning the competition represents Arsenal’s only route to Champions League football for next season.

If they do go out, tonight will mark Arsene Wenger’s final European game in charge of Arseanl.

Elsewhere, Marseille take a 2-nil lead with them for their second leg away to Salzburg.

Both games kick off at 8.05.



Merseyside Police have commended Liverpool fans for their “exceptional” behaviour at last night’s Champions League semi-final second leg away to Roma.

Extra security measures were put in place for the match – following disturbances ahead of the first game at Anfield.

Italian police have confirmed there were no major incidents reported in Rome.

One Liverpool fan was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes says they’re not under any illusions about the challenge they face to stay in the Premier League.

They take on Everton this weekend – after a vital win over Bournemouth last time out.

Hughes says they need to make sure they’ve moved on from that victory – with a three-point gap to make up.

AUDIO – HUGHES http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/HUGHES.mp3



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he remains confident they’ll keep hold of Marouane Fellaini (pron: mah-roo-ann fell-lay-nee).

Reports in Belgium claimed the midfielder thought the club had made a mistake by not offering him a new contract sooner – putting him in a position to negotiate with other teams.

Fellaini’s deal runs out at the end of the season – but Mourinho thinks he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

AUDIO – JOSE http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JOSE.mp3 LOCAL SOCCER



GOLF (at 5.30pm)

Rory McIlroy has made a decent start to the Wells Fargo Championship.

He’s currently in a four-way tie for the lead on 3-under par.

Shane Lowry is 2-over par with three to play.

While Seamus Power, Graeme McDowell and Tiger Woods all go out later this afternoon.





GAELIC GAMES

Jim Gavin says the door is always open for Diarmuid Connolly to return to the Dublin panel.

The two-time All Star has fallen away from both club and inter-county duty in recent months, with Gavin previously claiming Connolly needed to rest.

But speaking today at the Leinster Championship launch, Gavin says Connolly is no nearer a return.

AUDIO – GAVIN http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GAVIN-1.mp3



Cathal Corey has handed out two Championship debuts in the Sligo side that faces London in Sunday’s Connacht football quarter final with London.

Luke Nicholson earns a start at full-back, while Liam Gaughan starts in the full-forward line.

Midfielder Kevin McDonnell will captain the side for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Cathal Henry starts at wing forward in Ruislip having missed Sligo’s League campaign.



BOXING

Katie Taylor appears increasingly unlikely to fight in Ireland this year.

The WBA and IBF lightweight champion is yet to fight professionally in Ireland.

And her manager Brian Peters has told Independent journalist Sean McGoldrick that the climate is not conducive to staging a major fight here.

Security concerns and insurance costs are believed to be key factors given the shooting at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Taylor hopes to fight the holder of the WBO belt, Rose Volante, in July.