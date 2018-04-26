Thursday Evening Sports Update

RACING

The first grade one on day three of the Punchestown Festival has gone to Faugheen, trained by Willie Mullins.

The veteran came home under the stewardship of David Mullins.

Before that the cross-country race went to the Enda Bolger-trained Auvergnat.

The 11/4 shot squeezed home in a photo-finish ahead of his stable mate and 5/2 favourite, Josie’s Orders.

Looking back at the first two races at Punchestown, including a win in the opener for Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy, here’s Dave Keena.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/keena-thur-PM-2.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody says his sights are firmly fixed on Dublin rather than the eventual clash with rivals Wexford in the Leinster Hurling Championship.

The newly crowned Allianz League Champions will face Davy Fitzgerald’s men at Nowlan Park on the 9th of June in the fifth game of the new round robin format.

Brian Cody says his side will have to play everyone, so there’s no point in focusing on just one team.

AUDIO – CODYTHUR http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/codythur.mp3

Jack Guiney is unlikely to feature for Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Rathnure man has returend to his club, with Wexford coach Seoirse Bulfin saying Guiney is managing a knee injury.

Guiney only featured off the bench in the early stages of their League campaign, but did play in the Wexford club championship last week.

Wexford are believed to be partaking in a warm-weather training camp this week, and begin their Leinster campaign against Dublin on May 20th.

SOCCER

Liverpool have requested an extraordinary meeting in Rome tomorrow to discuss security measures ahead of next week’s Champions League semi final second leg.

Dunboyne man Sean Cox remains in a critical condition following an attack by Roma fans before Tuesday’s match at Anfield.

Liverpool are seeking to discuss ongoing security concerns surrounding next Wednesday’s game in the Italian capital.

Arsene Wenger’s farewell parade takes in the first ever competitive meeting of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid tonight.

The Emirates is the venue for the first leg of their Europa League semi final.

It will be Arsenal’s final home European game under Wenger, before he leaves as manager in the summer.

Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to give boss Arsene Wenger a Europa League final send-off.

Ramsey told Sky Sports News, their opponents tonight are dangerous.

AUDIO – RAMSEY http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RAMSEY.mp3

Elsewhere, Salzburg play their first European semi final since 1994 when they take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Both games have 8.05 starts.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen’s made a bright start to his second round match at the World Championships.

He took a 5-3 lead on Joe Perry in this afternoon’s session, and they’ll resume tomorrow.

On the other table, Anthony McGill came from 8-5 down to beat Ryan Day 10-8, and earn the final spot in the second round.

The Scot will face Ding Junhui in round 2.