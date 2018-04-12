Thursday Evening Sports Update

RACING

It’s been a good day for Nicky Henderson on the opening day of the Grand National festival at Aintree.

Dave Keena has a round-up from the Liverpool course.

The final race of the day at Aintree, the 5.15 has gone to No 5 Getaway Katie Mai, the 15/8 fav.

GAELIC GAMES

The Minor footballers of Kerry and Cork might not meet after all in the Munster semi-final.

Both teams had easy wins in their opening round games last night with Kerry accounting for Tipperary by 14 points and Cork defeating Waterford by 21 points.

As it stands, Clare, Kerry and Cork have qualified for the semi-finals while Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford are now involved in the back door second round.

Limerick play Tipperary in the 2nd round next Wednesday night and if Limerick win then then they will play Waterford for the right to become the 4th team in the semi-finals.

Limerick already lost to Clare in the first round and because they cannot play each other again, there would be a draw to see who Kerry and Cork would play in the semi-finals.

—

Lee Strand U-14 County Football Leagues

Division 8

Kilgarvan Tousist 1.10 St. Pat’s Blennerville 3.02

—

Tonight in Division 1 of the Under 16 County Hurling League

Ballyheigue entertain Abbeydorney

Ballyduff host Crotta O’Neill’s

In Division 2

Tralee Parnells take on Lixnaw in Caherslee and St Brendan’s welcome Kilmoyley.

All games are at 6.30.

—

Ladies Football

In the Under 12s North Kerry Billy Kissane Meats Division 1:

Abbeydorney take on Castleisland Desmonds at 6.30.

—

All Ireland glory beckons for Fossa Instrumental Group and the Churchill Quiz Team when they represent their clubs, county and Munster in the All Ireland Finals of Scór sinsear this weekend.

Theresa Kissane is the Fossa Cultural Officer and she says their musicians are looking forward to Saturday’s event in I.T. Sligo.

RUGBY

Johann van Graan has made nine changes to his Munster side for tomorrow’s Pro 14 meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontain.

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Sam Arnold and Darren Sweetnam all come into the backs.

Brian Scott starts at loose-head, while Billy Holland partners Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row.

And there’s an all-new back row of Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland.

—

Tralee’s Ultan Dillane will resume his partnership with fellow Irish International Quinn Roux in the second row when Connaught take on Glasgow in the Pro-14 tomorrow night.

Bundee Aki returns to the centre where he’s partnered by Peter Robb who’s just signed a new contract with the province.

—

Darren Cave’s penned a new deal to keep him at Ulster until at least the summer of 2019.

The international centre has been named in their side to face Ospreys in Belfast tomorrow night.

Jono Gibbes has made four changes to his side – all in the pack.

Callum Black and Ross Kane start in the front row either side of captain Rory Best.

Kieran Treadwell will partner Iain Henderson in the second row, while Sean Reidy comes in at number 8.

SOCCER

Arsene Wenger says his side won’t be resting on their laurels in the Europa League tonight.

Arsenal take a 4-1 lead to Moscow for the second leg of their Europa League quarter final with C-S-K-A.

But after seeing Barcelona and Real Madrid let 3-goal leads slip over the past two nights, Wenger says nothing can be taken for granted.

Elsewhere tonight, Atletico hold a 2-nil lead over Sporting ahead of their second leg in Lisbon.

R-B Leipzig take a 1-nil lead to Marseille.

Lazio are 4-2 up on Salzburg going into tonight’s meeting of the sides in Austria.

And all four ties kick off at 8.05.

—

The FAI have handed out punishments to both Cork City and Waterford following the melee at the end of last week’s Premier Division meeting at the RSC.

Steven Beattie has been given a four-match ban, while Garry Buckley misses three games on account of his straight red card.

Manager John Caulfield has been given a one-game touchline ban, as has his Waterford counterpart Alan Reynolds.

Stanley Aborah receives the most severe punishment – six games in all.

While Bastien Hery has been banned for four.

—

Graham Burke has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for March.

He scored six times for Shamrock Rovers during the course of the month to keep them in title contention.

COMMUNITY GAMES

There’s another busy weekend of activities for Kerry Community Games participants and with the details, here’s Neilus Collins.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is 1-over par with four to play of his first round at the RBC Heritage.

It’s a strong field in South Carolina that also includes world number one, Dustin Johnson – he’s currently 3-under.

Rory Sabbatini leads on 7-under.

On the European Tour, Paul Dunne is 3-under par with four to play of his opening round at the Open de Espana.

Gavin Moynihan shot a level-par round of 72 earlier today.

Marc Warren is the clubhouse leader on 6-under following a round of 66.

He’s been joined on that mark by Aaron Rai.

BOXING

Britain’s Tyson Fury will return to boxing on the ninth of June after two-and-a-half years out of the ring.

His opponent in Manchester hasn’t been announced yet.

Fury’s last bout saw him become world champion by shocking Wladimir Klitschko, but anti-doping and mental health issues then caused him to lose his boxing licence.

He now has a message for the heavyweight division.

RETURNING TO HORSE RACING

The action today at home was at Limerick where there was an eight-race card:

The latest winners from there:

4.20 No 4 Kemboy 5/4 fav

4.55 No 2 Kilanger Queen 4/1

5.30 No

Taunton

4.30 No 6 Risk and Roll 11/2

5.05 No 5 Master Baker 15/8 fav

5.35 No

Southwell

4.50 No 5 Amadeus 7/2

5.25 No

There’s an evening meeting on the standard track in Chelmsford where the first race was off at 5.45.