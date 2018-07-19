Thursday Evening Sports Update

GOLF

All the players have been out for the first round of the 147th British Open and with the latest from Carnoustie, here’s Mark Tompkins.

So far, no-one has been able to match Kevin Kisner’s opening round of 66.





The world number 33, enjoyed the best of the weather.

Paul Dunne’s in the clubhouse on level par after shooting a 71 today, and the Greystones man feels he has a decent platform to build from.

Padraig Harrington’s promising start saw him end the back nine on 1-under but he’s since dropped two shots.

Shane Lowry says he’s not enjoying his golf after shooting a 3-over par round of 74.

It was worse for Darren Clarke who ended the day on 11-over par after a disastrous 82.



CYCLING

Geraint Thomas has won today’s 12th stage of the Tour de France on the Aple d’Huez to extend his race lead.

The yellow jersey-wearer led home Tom Dumoulin (PR: Doo-moo-lan) with Romain Bardet (PR: Rom-ann Bar-day) in third.

Dan Martin came home 1-minute 45-seconds down on Thomas – he stays tenth on general classification, but is now 5-minutes and 11-seconds off yellow.

Thomas now holds a 1-minute 39-second lead over his Sky team-mate Chris Froome.



SOCCER

They’re into the second half in the first of three Europa League qualifier second legs involving Irish sides.

It’s Dinamo Minsk 1 Derry City 1.

Alistair Roy opened the scoring for Derry after just 7-minutes to bring them back into the tie.

But Dinamo levelled on 28-minutes, and extended their aggregate lead to 3-1.

Dundalk hold a 1-nil lead over Levadia Tallinn going into the second leg of their tie.

Kick off at Oriel Park is at 7.45.

While Shamrock Rovers trail A-I-K by a goal to nil, with kick off in Stockholm at 6.

Stephen Bradley’s made one change to his side from the first leg with Roberto Lopes replacing Greg Bolger in midfield.

Bray Wanderers say the money owed to their players will be paid today.

It’s 8-weeks since the players were last payed, with strike action served on the club if future payments are not guaranteed.

Last night, manager Martin Russell resigned saying it was impossible to manage the club in the condition it finds itself.

Bray say the outstanding monies are being paid after “working closely with the FAI”.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle has signed for Scottish Premiership side, Hearts.

The Cork stopper left Bradford at the end of last season.

Doyle’s signed a two-year contract at Tynecastle.

And Adam Rooney’s passed up the chance of playing European football to join a club in England’s fifth tier.

The Irish striker has signed for National League side Salford City, ending 4-seasons at Aberdeen.

Rooney scored 87 times in 194 Dons appearances, and helped them qualify for the Europa League last season.

CRICKET

Ireland will face England in the countries’ first ever test match at Lord’s next year.

The historic match will be played between the 24th and the 27th of July in 2019.

It will be preceeded by a one-day international between the countries on Irish soil on May 3rd of next year.



FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2020.

The four-time world champion says he’s never been happier inside a team than he is right now.

Hamilton’s won three of his titles with Mercedes – and is currently second in the drivers’ standings heading into this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

RACING

Play the Game, under Jamie Moore has won the Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle, the feature on the final afternoon of the Killarney Festival.

The 8/1 shot stayed on well to lead from near the line.