Thursday Evening Sports Update

TENNIS

Serena Williams is into her 10th Wimbledon singles final.

The seven-time champion beat Julia Goerges (pron: yule-ee-uh gur-gers) 6-2, 6-4 to set-up a decider with Angelique Kerber.





It’s less than a year since Williams gave birth to her daughter.

She says it’s hard to take in what she’s achieved.

Earlier, Angelique Kerber beat Jelena (pron: yell-eh-nuh) Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the decider for a second time.

Kerber says her opponent made it hard for her.



SOCCER

Antonio Conte has reportedly been sacked as Chelsea’s head coach.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis (pron: lor-en-tiss) had claimed Maurizio Sarri (pron: sar-ee) is close to taking over.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge and won the FA Cup in the next campaign.

Dundalk’s Europa League qualifying first round first leg is underway in Estonia where they are up against Levadia Tallinn.

It was 0-0 at half-time.

Derry host Dinamo Minsk at 6 while Shamrock Rovers take on A-I-K Stockholm at Tallaght at five-past-seven.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard takes charge of Rangers for the first time in a competitive match this evening.

The Glasgow side welcome Shkupi of Macedonia to Ibrox.

Rangers were dumped out of the Europa League by Luxembourg part-timers Progres Niederkorn last season.



All 23 of England’s players are set to remain in Russia for Saturday’s third place play-off.

Gareth Southgate’s men will face Belgium after missing out on a first final for 52 years.

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are believed to be injury doubts after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

Cork City manager John Caulfield has been handed a one game touchline ban.

The suspension comes on the back of his dismissal against Cork’s loss at their title rivals Dundalk last month.

Caulfield is set to serve the ban in their Premier Division clash with Bray on July 27th.

GOLF

Four players share the clubhouse lead at 6-under par on day one of the Scottish Open.

Scott Fernandez, Jens Dantorp, Robert Rock and world number seven Rickie Fowler have all signed for rounds of 64 at Gullane.

Graeme McDowell’s one-under par after an opening round 69 while Padraig Harrington is three-over into day two.

Darren Clarke is level-par midway through his round with Paul Dunne 1-under after five holes.

ATHLETICS

Gina Akpe-Moses has qualified for the 100-metres final at the World under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland.

The European gold medal winner was third in her semi-final in 11-point-5-1 seconds and progresses as one of the fastest losers.

Ciara Neville clocked 11-point-7-0 but failed to progress.

Aaron Sexton is through to this evening’s 200-metres semi-final.

Sexton ran a personal best 21-point-zero-six seconds to finish fourth in his heat this morning.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s match against Tyrone on Saturday evening.

Fintan Cregg comes in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton set to start at full-forward.

Both came on as subs in the Rossies’ win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.

Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

===

Dublin will be without John Small for their Super 8s opener against Donegal this Saturday.

The Ballymun clubman has lost an appeal to the C-H-C against the red card he received in Dublin’s Leinster Final win over Laois.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Mayo’s ladies football county board say their management retain their ‘full support’ after 10 players departed the panel ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier against Cavan.

11-time All-Star Cora Staunton was along those to walk away with the departing players citing player welfare issues.

A statement released by the board claims Peter Leahy and his management team have ‘adhered to all protocols and guidelines set out at the beginning of their tenure’.

They also insist a programme is in place so players ‘can train and perform in a safe and supportive environment’.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Dan Martin has won today’s sixth stage of cycling’s Tour de France.

He made a break in the last kilometre of the stage which included two climbs in the Mur de Bretagne Guerledan.

Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet retained the leader’s yellow jersey.