Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

France are through to the last 16 of the World Cup.

The 1998 champions beat Peru by a goal to nil thanks to a 34th minute strike from Kylian Mbappé.





Earlier in Group C, Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Australia.

Christian Eriksen put the Danes ahead with 7-minutes played in Samara with one of the goals of the tournament.

While Mile Jedinak (PR: Mee-leh Yed-in-ak) equalised from the spot seven-minutes before half time.

At 7, Argentina are in need of a win in Group D as they face Croatia in Nizhy Novgorod.

Manchester United have completed their second signing of the summer.

Brazilian midfielder Fred joins from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee believed to be around 50-million pounds.

Fred, who is currently with the Brazilian squad in Russia, has signed a 5-year deal at Old Trafford.

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Emre Can (PR: Em-ray Chan).

The German midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions having let his contract expire at Liverpool.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says it was always his plan to give Ross Byrne some game time on the tour of Australia.

The Leinster out-half has been named on the bench for Saturday’s third and decisive test in Sydney.

With Jonathan Sexton starting at 10, there’s no room in the matchday squad for Munster-bound Joey Carbery.

Elsewhere, Jack Conan comes in for the injured Dan Leavy in the back row – a switch that sees CJ Stander move to openside.

There are also recalls for Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Sean Cronin and Jack McGrath.

Schmidt is expecting a big game from Cronin.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joeschmidt-1.mp3





RACING

Frankie Dettori riding the joint favourite Stradivarius has won the highlight of horse racing’s Royal Ascot – the Gold Cup.

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore combined for two winners earlier today.

10-to-3 chance Magic Wand claimed the Ribblesdale Stakes and Hunting Horn won the Hampton Court Stakes at 5-to-1.

The first race of the day – the Norfolk Stakes – was won by 5-to-1 chance Shang Shang Shang.

The 5-o-clock went to 10-to-1 shot, Ostilio.



TENNIS

Kyle Edmond was carrying British hopes into today’s round of matches at the Fever-Tree Championships in London.

With news from Queens Club, London, here’s Dave Luddy



GOLF

Padraig Harrington has made a promising start to the Travelers Championship in Conneticut – he’s 4-under par playing the last.

Graeme McDowell is 3-over par.

Seamus Power is playing the first, while Rory McIlroy goes out after 6.

A run of five straight birdies has seen Zach Johnson seize the lead on 8-under par.