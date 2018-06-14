Thursday Evening Sports Update

WORLD CUP

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway in Russia and the host nation have taken the first points in Group A.

Goals from Yury Gazinsky after 12 minutes, Denis Cheryshev in the 43rd and 91st minutes, Artem Dzyuba in the 71st minute and Alexander Golovin in the 94th minute gave them a 5-nil win over Saudi Arabia.





Egypt boss Hector Cuper is confident Mohamed Salah will be fit for Egypt’s opening Group A game tomorrow.

The Liverpool forward has been rehabbing the shoulder injury that forced him out of the Champions League final in Kiev.

Cuper assurred attendees at a press conference today, that Salah would play against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg.

Marcus Rashford again missed England training in Russia today, ahead of their World Cup opener with Tunisia on Monday.

A knee injury means he sat out the session.

Instead, he stayed at the team’s hotel to do separate work.

The Manchester United forward Tweeted yesterday that he had a “slight niggle”.

Here’s England team-mate Kieran Trippier.

SOCCER

Arsenal’s new head coach Unai (pron: oo-nye) Emery couldn’t have been given a much tougher start to his first Premier League season in charge.

They’ll begin at home to champions Manchester City.

Tottenham will play their first home Premier League game at Wembley.

Their new stadium won’t be ready in time for their meeting with Fulham on the 18th of August – but they hope to take on Liverpool there on the 15th of September.

Spurs start the campaign away to Newcastle.

Manchester United welcome Leicester to Old Trafford,

And Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield.

The season starts on the 11th of August.



GOLF

Birdies are hard to come by on the opening day of the US Open.

As things stand, only two players are under par at Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy’s 10-over.

Jordan Spieth is 6-over.

Former champion Graeme McDowell will tee off at 6.25 and Shane Lowry will be out at ten-past-7.

American Scott Piercy is the early clubhouse leader on 1-under par, while England’s Ian Poulter is also 1-under with three holes to play.



RUGBY

Tadhg Beirne is poised to make his Ireland debut in Saturday’s second test with Australia.

The incoming Munster second row has been named on the bench as Ireland look to level the summer series.

Jonathan Sexton, Dan Leavy and Garry Ringrose earn recalls, while there’s no room in the matchday squad for Jacob Stockdale or Sean Cronin.

Munster hooker Niall Scannell and winger Andrew Conway start instead.

Ireland Coach Joe Schmidt is hoping for improvement come Saturday.

GAELIC GAMES

Kevin Walsh has made just one change to his Galway side for Sunday’s Connacht football final with Roscommon.

Paul Conroy comes into the midfield in place of Peter Cooke.

Roscommon named their side last weekend and are unchanged from their semi final win over Leitrim.