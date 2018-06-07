Thursday Evening Sports Update

TENNIS

U-S Open champion Sloane Stephens will take on number one seed Simona Halep in Saturday’s women’s French Open tennis final.

Stephens has beaten fellow American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 at Roland Garros.





Halep was also a straight sets winner over Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza (pron: gar-bin-yer moo-goo-roo-tha).

Last year’s beaten finalist is pleased to be into her third decider at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal came back from a set down to reach the semi-finals of the French Open tennis.

The defending champion beat Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

He’ll take Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the last-four.

Nadal says he had to work hard to get there.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery’s been handed the number 10 shirt for Ireland’s first test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

He’ll join his future Munster team-mate Conor Murray in the half-backs.

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood thinks it’s important that they get a chance to build a partnership.

Rob Herring replaces injured captain Rory Best at hooker with Peter O’Mahony skippering the side from the back row.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw return from injury to start in midfield.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke is close to sealing a move to SkyBet Championship side Preston.

The Republic of Ireland international is expected to cost around 300-thousand pounds.

He’d join fellow Irish players Greg Cunningham, Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne, Eoin Doyle, Sean Maguire, Kevin O’Connor, Adam O’Reilly and Andy Boyle at Deepdale.

F-A-I women’s player of the year Harriet Scott has ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifers double header with Norway.

The defender’s suffered a knee ligament injury.

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan is also a doubt for tomorrow’s game at Tallaght due to a calf strain.

Manager Colin Bell has been asked if they need to pick up three points in the game.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett says he’ll only let players leave if it’s a good deal for the club.

Forward Xherdan Shaqiri’s (pron: zhare-dun shack-ee-ree’s) been linked with a move to a number of top flight sides – including Liverpool – since their relegation from the Premier League.

Shaqiri told media he will be leaving this summer.

Rowett says he won’t be forcing anyone to stay against their wishes.

For the first time a streaming service has bought the UK rights to show Premier League football games.

Amazon has snapped up one of two packages of matches which had been unsold since February.

It means it’ll show 20 clashes from the 2019/2020 season.

B-T has claimed the last remaining package – adding to the deals they’d already secured along with Sky.

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s quickly utilised his Liverpool links.

They’ve signed midfielder Ovie Ejaria (pron: oh-vee eh-jar-ee-ah) on a season long loan from the Premier League side.

At the same time, the England under-21 international’s extended his contract at the Anfield club.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both two shots off the lead on day one of the Fed-Ex Saint Jude Classic in Memphis.

The Irish duo are 3-under par, Harrington’s played 15 holes and Power 12.

Shane Lowry’s 3-over-par through 15.

Brooks Koepke is the leader on 5-under.

Gavin Moynihan’s five shots off the lead after a one-under par opening round of 71 at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria.

Ruaidhri McGee’s one-over into day two with Ulster teenager Tom McKibbin one-under after 17.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington’s into the lightweight quarter-finals at the European Elite Women’s Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Dubliner has beaten Katerina Humlova of the Czech Republic in Sofia.

Offaly’s Grainne Walsh has her welterweight last-32 bout against Russia’s Iaroslava Iakushina later this afternoon.