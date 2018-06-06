Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester United have made Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot (pron: Joe-go Dal-oh) their second signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old, who can play at left or right back, arrives for 20-million Euro from Porto and has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford.





United boss Jose Mourinho says they’ve signed an ‘extremely talented young defender’ who is the ‘best full-back in Europe’ at his ‘age group’.

It follows United’s capture of Brazilian midfielder Fred yesterday.



Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire has signed a new three year contract with Preston North End.

The 24-year-old joined the Championship club from Cork City last summer and has now agreed a deal which will keep him at Deepdale until 2021.

Maguire was Preston’s top scorer last season despite missing four months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

He netted ten times in 24 appearances.



Celtic have announced that Nadir Ciftci (pron: shiff-key) will leave at the end of this month.

The Turkish striker still has a year left on his contract but has struggled to make an impression with the Scottish champions, since being signed in 2015.



England manager Gareth Southgate says he’s discussed Danny Rose’s concerns over potential racism at the World Cup.

The Tottenham defender has told his family not to travel to Russia over fears of abuse.

Southgate says it’s sad to hear what’s happened to Rose.



TENNIS

Rain has halted play at the French Open at Roland Garros.

Defending men’s champion Rafa Nadal has dropped a set in Paris for the first time since 2015, he’s one-set to love down to 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.

The match between Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Portro was five games all in the opening set before rain brought an end to play.

===

Number one seed Simona Halep will face 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals.

Halep recovered from losing the first set to beat Angelique Kerber 6-7. 6-3. 6-2.

Third seed Muguruza was a dominant straight-sets, 6-2, 6-1, victor over Maria Sharapova in their quarter-final.

===

Andy Murray’s pulled out of his tennis comeback next week.

He was meant to be playing in the Netherlands – but says he’s not yet 100-percent fit.

Just hours before the news was confirmed, the two-time All England Club champion was insisting he’s still hopeful of being back for Wimbledon.



RUGBY

World Rugby have confirmed that Russia will be in Ireland’s Pool A at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Spain and Romania have today lost their appeals against an independent disputes committee’s decision to dock them qualification points from the European qualifying tournament.

It was found that Spain, Romania and Belgium had used ineligible players in their matches.

Today’s ruling means Russia go into Ireland’s pool with Germany, Portugal and Samoa still in contention to take the final spot.



Ireland head-coach Noel McNamara has made six changes for tomorrow’s final pool game against Georgia at the under-20 World Rugby Championship tomorrow.

Flankers Aaron Hall and Jack Daly come into back-row for their first starts of the tournament with Matthew Dalton picked in the second-row.

Hugh O’Sullivan returns at scrum-half with Peter Sylvester picked at full-back.

Peter O’Sullivan starts on the right-wing with Sean O’Brien on the left.

Having lost their first two games against South Africa and hosts France, Ireland can’t qualify for the semis.



Grant Gilchrist will captain Scotland as they kick off their summer rugby union tour against Canada in Edmonton on Saturday.

The Edinburgh second row takes over from Stuart McInally, who suffered a calf injury before the team flew out.

Fraser Brown starts at hooker, while Jamie Ritchie and James Lang make their international debuts.

The Scots will play three Tests, which also includes games against the United States and Argentina.

Wales have made eight changes from the side that beat South Africa in Washington at the weekend ahead of their game against Argentina.

Dragons lock Cory Hill will lead the team for the first time

Adam Beard is also in the second-row and Wyn Jones comes in alongside Elliot Dee and Dillon Lewis.

James Davies is at open side flanker.

George North is part of the back-three.



England’s Joe Launchbury continues to be a major doubt for Saturday’s first rugby union Test against South Africa .

The Wasps lock again missed training today due to the calf injury he picked up last week.