Thursday Basketball Results & Fixtures

SENIOR MENS DIV 1:
St Pauls 69, St Brendans 55,
LEESTRAND U16’s
DIV 3 BOYS
St Brendans 49, St Marys 41,
DIV 2 GIRLS
TK Vixens 44, St Marys 38,
DIV 3 GIRLS
Ballybunion Wildcats 38, TK Killarney Cougars 63
KCYMS 55, St Colmans 23
LEESTRAND U14’s leagues
DIV 1 BOYS
St Brendans 45, TK Killarney Cougars 24
DIV 3A GIRLS
St Annes 42, Glenbeigh Falcons 20
LEESTRAND U12’s
DIV 2 BOYS
Gneeveguilla 6, Tralee Imperials 48
DIV 3 BOYS
St Marys 30, Cahersiveen 14
DIV2 GIRLS
St Annes 33, TK Killarney Cougars 32
And in the LEESTRAND ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1
Gneeveguilla 24, TK Bobcats 28
FIXTURES Thursday 08th March 2018
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels , at John Mitchels Sports Complex, 7:45 PM
LEESTRAND U16 BOYS LEAGUE: Tralee Imperials v St Marys , at Mounthawk , 8:10 PM
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Tralee Imperials , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00 PM ;
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30 PM
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Killarney Cougars v Gneeveguilla , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:00 PM;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Imperials v St Josephs , at Mounthawk, 6:00 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Colmans v St Josephs , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 6:00 PM
LEESTRAND DIV 1 U12 GIRLS: TK Bobcats v Tralee Imperials , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 6:00 PM
LEESTRAND DIV2 U12 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats v Gneeveguilla , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 6:15 PM ;
LEESTRAND ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: St Brendans v St Colmans , at Moyderwell School, 6:00 PM ;