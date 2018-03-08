Thursday Basketball Results & Fixtures

SENIOR MENS DIV 1:

St Pauls 69, St Brendans 55,

LEESTRAND U16’s

DIV 3 BOYS

St Brendans 49, St Marys 41,

DIV 2 GIRLS

TK Vixens 44, St Marys 38,

DIV 3 GIRLS

Ballybunion Wildcats 38, TK Killarney Cougars 63

KCYMS 55, St Colmans 23

LEESTRAND U14’s leagues

DIV 1 BOYS

St Brendans 45, TK Killarney Cougars 24

DIV 3A GIRLS

St Annes 42, Glenbeigh Falcons 20

LEESTRAND U12’s

DIV 2 BOYS

Gneeveguilla 6, Tralee Imperials 48

DIV 3 BOYS

St Marys 30, Cahersiveen 14

DIV2 GIRLS

St Annes 33, TK Killarney Cougars 32

And in the LEESTRAND ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1

Gneeveguilla 24, TK Bobcats 28

FIXTURES Thursday 08th March 2018

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels , at John Mitchels Sports Complex, 7:45 PM

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS LEAGUE: Tralee Imperials v St Marys , at Mounthawk , 8:10 PM

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Tralee Imperials , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00 PM ;

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30 PM

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Killarney Cougars v Gneeveguilla , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:00 PM;

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Imperials v St Josephs , at Mounthawk, 6:00 PM

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Colmans v St Josephs , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 6:00 PM

LEESTRAND DIV 1 U12 GIRLS: TK Bobcats v Tralee Imperials , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 6:00 PM

LEESTRAND DIV2 U12 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats v Gneeveguilla , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 6:15 PM ;

LEESTRAND ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: St Brendans v St Colmans , at Moyderwell School, 6:00 PM ;

