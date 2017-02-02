Thursday Basketball Fixtures

This evening in Ladies Div 3: TK Cougars play Gneeveguilla , in Presentation Gym Killarney, 8:10

Lee strand Boys U16 Div 3: St Bridgets meet Ballybunion Wildcats , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:30

TK Vixens take on St Brendans , at Athea Community Centre, 8:00

Rathmore host Gneeveguilla , at 8:15

Lee strand Girls Under-12 Div 2 Plate: St Bridgets play Ballybunion Wildcats , at Currow Community Centre, 8:00

Lee strand Girls U12 Div 3: TK Cougars meet Gneeveguilla , at Pres Gym Killarney, 6:00

Lee strand Boys U12 Div 2: Tralee Imperials welcome Ballybunion Wildcats , at 6:30

Lee strand Boys U12 Div 3 plate: TK Cougars take on Glenbeigh Falcons , at 7:10

Now with a review of some of the games in the senior scene this past week is Murt Murphy……….