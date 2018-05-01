Further three weeks before Skellig opens to tourists

It will be a further three weeks before Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhichil) opens to tourists.

The Office of Public Works says the island will remain closed for another three weeks, as staff cannot access the world heritage site to carry out safety checks.

The OPW says no tourists will be allowed to land until staff examine the steps and settlements on the island.

Poor weather conditions have delayed the efforts of OPW staff to inspect and this may result in the shortest tourist season on the island in recent years, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Skelligs have attracted increasing numbers of tourists since appearing in the Star Wars franchise in recent years, with nearly 17,000 landing on the island last year.