Three quarters of Kerry housing applicants seeking one and two-bedroom accommodation

Three quarters of social housing applicants in Kerry are looking for one and two-bedroom accommodation.

The number of qualified applicants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list was released following a motion at the Killarney Municipal District by Cathaoirleach Cllr Niall Kelleher.

3,241 applicants are currently approved on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list.

1,553 of these are seeking one-bedroom accommodation, 899 need two bed, 685 have applied for three bed, 95 for four bed and nine are waiting for five bedroom houses.

Four out of ten applicants have been waiting five years or more with 202 on the list for ten years or more.

964 are on the list for 1 to 2 years and 469 have been waiting for less than a year.

There are 1,339 approved applicants on the waiting list in the Killarney Municipal District with just eight vacant dwellings.

102 new tenancies have begun since the start of the year.

46 dwellings in the area are in design or planning stage or currently under construction.

Three houses have been acquired since the start of the year with six others under consideration.