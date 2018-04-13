Three quarters of Kerry considered to be slightly polluted

Three quarters of Kerry is considered to be slightly polluted.

The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report reveals 76% of Kerry is slightly polluted, which compares favourably to other local authorities.

The information, which was compiled by the National Audit and Oversight Commission, categorises five levels of pollution.

20% of Kerry is considered litter-free, while 76% is considered slightly polluted.

This compares favourably with other counties; no part of County Meath is considered litter-free, while 88% of Cavan is slightly polluted.

Only 4% of Kerry is moderately littered, and no part is considered significantly or grossly polluted.

The information compiled in the report uses data from 2016, which represents the most recent figures.

Meanwhile, the final call has been made for groups and individuals to sign up for this year’s County Clean Up which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 14th.