Three people remanded on bail on drug charges

Two men and a woman have been remanded on bail after they were charged in connection with a €140,000 drugs seizure by gardai when they stopped two cars in North Cork at the weekend.

41-year-old Kieran McCann from Kilbrin Road, Kanturk had already been charged at a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Sunday in relation to the seizure of seven kilos of cannabis herb at Dromalour, Kanturk on December 8th.

Kieran McCann had been remanded on bail after being charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply of cannabis herb at Dromalour, Kanturk on December 8th.

At Mallow District Court today, Inspector Tony O’Sulliivan applied for a further remand for the DPP’s directions in the case.

Judge Brian Sheridan granted the application and remanded Mr McCann on continuing bail to appear at Mallow District Court on January 23rd.

33-year-old Derek O’Donovan and 47-year-old Rosalind Barton also appeared in court.

Both were charged with the same offences as Mr McCann.

Gardai made no objection to bail for either Mr O’Donovan or Ms Barton, a UK national, once they met a number of bail conditions including that they surrender their passports.

Gardai sought that Mr O’Donovan sign on once a week at Kanturk Garda Station and that Ms Barton sign on once a week at Killarney Garda Station, which was acceptable to both.

Judge Sheridan remanded each accused on their own bond of €500 to appear again at Mallow District Court on January 23rd and he granted them free legal aid.