Kerry Mountain Rescue were called out last night to recue three walkers lost in rhododendron in Killarney National Park.

The alarm was raised at by Valentia Coast Guard at 6.30pm – the three walkers had been camping in the area since Saturday.

Twenty two personnel from Kerry Mountain Rescue and Kerry Water Rescue took part in the response and the walkers were brought to safety at around 1.30 this morning.

Alan Wallace of Kerry Mountain Rescue has been speaking to Fiona Stack and has this advice.