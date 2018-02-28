Three people who died in house fire Fermanagh had lived in Kerry

It’s believed three people who died in a house fire in County Fermanagh had lived in Kerry.

A woman and her two teenage daughters died after their house was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, yesterday morning.

The PSNI believe the fire was started deliberately and are continuing to question a 27-year-old man in relation to it.

UUP Local Councillor Alex Baird of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, says the family are originally from England, and have lived in the area for the past twelve months.

He says a baby, believed to be a daughter of one of the teenage women, is still missing.

Councillor Baird adds it’s believed the family lived in Kerry for some time.